Benevolent BJP towards Shivpal and Mulayam joining him at dais to cause confusion among ranks

SP alliance will win more than 300 seats in UP: Shivpal Yadav

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 19: Chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) Shivpal Singh Yadav on Saturday expressed his confidence over SP's alliance victory in ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections.

He said that the Samajwadi Party will form the next government by winning 300+ seats and the BJP will face reality on March 10. "SP alliance will win all nearby seats. BJP will try but won't be able to do anything... BJP will get to know the reality on March 10 when the result will be announced. This coalition will cross over 300 seats," ANI News quotes Shivpal Yadav, who is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district, as saying.

Shivpal Singh Yadav predicted his victory in Jaswantnagar from where he was elected on five occasions earlier. "I have always got a good number of votes from Jaswantnagar seat. In 2012 I got 1,33,000 votes, in 2017 I had got 1,26,000 votes. Now this time they fielded a weak candidate, I am assured that I will win with a good number of votes," he said.

On asking about the Karhal assembly seat where the high-voltage fight between Akhilesh Yadav and BJP's SP Singh Baghel is happening, Shivpal said there is no competition. "The only competition going on is between the voters of Karhal and Jaswantnagar Assembly seat of giving the bigger win to wither won of us," he added.

Shivpal Yadav left SP in 2016 after his fallout with Akhilesh Yadav in 2016. Thereafter, he formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, the third phase of Uttar Pradesh will be held on Sunday. The polling will take place between 7 am and 6 pm, according to the election authorities.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 21:08 [IST]