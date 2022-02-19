YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SP alliance will win more than 300 seats in UP: Shivpal Yadav

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 19: Chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) Shivpal Singh Yadav on Saturday expressed his confidence over SP's alliance victory in ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections.

    SP alliance will win more than 300 seats in UP: Shivpal Yadav

    He said that the Samajwadi Party will form the next government by winning 300+ seats and the BJP will face reality on March 10. "SP alliance will win all nearby seats. BJP will try but won't be able to do anything... BJP will get to know the reality on March 10 when the result will be announced. This coalition will cross over 300 seats," ANI News quotes Shivpal Yadav, who is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district, as saying.

    Shivpal Singh Yadav predicted his victory in Jaswantnagar from where he was elected on five occasions earlier. "I have always got a good number of votes from Jaswantnagar seat. In 2012 I got 1,33,000 votes, in 2017 I had got 1,26,000 votes. Now this time they fielded a weak candidate, I am assured that I will win with a good number of votes," he said.

    On asking about the Karhal assembly seat where the high-voltage fight between Akhilesh Yadav and BJP's SP Singh Baghel is happening, Shivpal said there is no competition. "The only competition going on is between the voters of Karhal and Jaswantnagar Assembly seat of giving the bigger win to wither won of us," he added.

    Shivpal Yadav left SP in 2016 after his fallout with Akhilesh Yadav in 2016. Thereafter, he formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party.

    Meanwhile, the third phase of Uttar Pradesh will be held on Sunday. The polling will take place between 7 am and 6 pm, according to the election authorities.

    More SHIVPAL SINGH YADAV News  

    Read more about:

    shivpal singh yadav Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022 samajwadi party

    Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 21:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X