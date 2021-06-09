Monsoon likely to reach Odisha, Jharkhand, parts of Bengal, Bihar by June 15: IMD

Southwest monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today: IMD

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, June 09: The southwest monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is 10th June every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date, Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai said.

Rains lashed the city on Tuesday morning but the Met department termed them as pre-monsoon showers.

"There are indications of southwest monsoon's arrival in Mumbai on Wednesday," said Shubhangi Bhute, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre here, in the evening.

"The current favourable conditions have brought showers in various parts of Mumbai today," she said in a video message.

The IMD on Saturday had confirmed the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra as it reached Harnai in coastal Ratnagiri district. But, despite favourable conditions, the monsoon's further progress seemed to be slow.

The Maharashtra capital on Tuesday received showers ranging between 20 mm to 40 mm in Colaba, Mahalaxmi and parts of Dadar area, while some weather stations in north Mumbai including Chincholi, Borivali and Dahisar received around 60 mm of rainfall in the first half of the day.

The IMD said in an afternoon forecast that thunderstorms accompanied with lightening or gusty winds and very heavy rain were very likely at isolated places in Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Nashik and some parts of Marathwada in central Maharashtra.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 9:34 [IST]