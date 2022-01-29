YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Soon you will need a Pollution Under Control certificate to fill fuel in Delhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 29: The Delhi government will soon make the Pollution Under Control certificate mandatory for filling fuel at pumps.

    Soon you will need a Pollution Under Control certificate to fill fuel in Delhi
    Motorists wait for their turn to get Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate at a pollution testing centre.PTI Photo

    Environment Minister, Gopal Rai said the this is a very ambitious policy bring brought by the Arvind Kejriwal government. Delhi faces grave air pollution particularly in the winters. With this policy vehicle owners will have to compulsorily have a PUC with them at the fuelling stations. This would help keep the pollution levels of every single vehicle in Delhi under check from time to time, Rai also added.

    He also said that this policy would ensure that polluting vehicles do not ply in Delhi and residents can enjoy fresh air. The policy would be notified after taking into account public opinion and review, he also added.

    The PUC is instrumental in monitoring vehicle pollution and certifying the fitness of the vehicles as per the emission norms. Random check are also done by Pollution Level Test Inspectors to ensure that accurate certificates are issued by the PUC certificate Centres.

    More POLLUTION CONTROL BOARD News  

    Read more about:

    pollution control board delhi government

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X