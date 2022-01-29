Believe it or not, every Indian is losing 1.5 years of life due to pollution

Soon you will need a Pollution Under Control certificate to fill fuel in Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Delhi government will soon make the Pollution Under Control certificate mandatory for filling fuel at pumps.

Environment Minister, Gopal Rai said the this is a very ambitious policy bring brought by the Arvind Kejriwal government. Delhi faces grave air pollution particularly in the winters. With this policy vehicle owners will have to compulsorily have a PUC with them at the fuelling stations. This would help keep the pollution levels of every single vehicle in Delhi under check from time to time, Rai also added.

He also said that this policy would ensure that polluting vehicles do not ply in Delhi and residents can enjoy fresh air. The policy would be notified after taking into account public opinion and review, he also added.

The PUC is instrumental in monitoring vehicle pollution and certifying the fitness of the vehicles as per the emission norms. Random check are also done by Pollution Level Test Inspectors to ensure that accurate certificates are issued by the PUC certificate Centres.