Soon, Railways to introduce new system to ensure adequate water supply in trains

    New Delhi, Dec 10: The Railways will soon introduce a new system which will reduce water filling time from the existing 20 minutes to just five minutes at stations.

    The system will be launched in March next year at over 142 stations which have the water filling system for trains.

    Recently the rail board sanctioned Rs 3 billion for the project. According to the plan prepared by railways, water in long-distance trains which are used in toilets and washbasins are filled every 300-400 km, even if they are not empty, to ensure that there is adequate water in the coaches.

    The old pipes, the document said did not have enough pressure and took around 20 minutes to fill the tanks with capacity of 1,800 litre of water in a coach, which resulted in shortages.

    indian railways trains

    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 8:37 [IST]
