YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonic boom or earthquake? Loud 'boom' heard in Bengaluru again

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Nov 26: Bengaluru residents across the city heard loud sounds between 11.50 am 12.15 pm on Friday as several people took to Twitter, wondering was it a Sonic boom? Earthquake? Quarry blast?

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The loud noise with mild vibrations was heard in Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Kaggalipura.

    "No signatures of local tremor or earthquake", the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said on Friday, following reports of sound associated with mild vibrations from different parts of Bengaluru.

    "The data was analysed from our Seismic Observatories for any seismic signatures/ possible earthquake signals during the said time period. The seismographs shows no signatures of local tremor / earthquake," it said.

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    bengaluru

    Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 14:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X