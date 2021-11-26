Sonic boom or earthquake? Loud 'boom' heard in Bengaluru again

Did Mysuru MP Pratap Simha met with accident? Here's what BJP leader says

Bengaluru, Nov 26: Bengaluru residents across the city heard loud sounds between 11.50 am 12.15 pm on Friday as several people took to Twitter, wondering was it a Sonic boom? Earthquake? Quarry blast?

The loud noise with mild vibrations was heard in Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Kaggalipura.

"No signatures of local tremor or earthquake", the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said on Friday, following reports of sound associated with mild vibrations from different parts of Bengaluru.

"The data was analysed from our Seismic Observatories for any seismic signatures/ possible earthquake signals during the said time period. The seismographs shows no signatures of local tremor / earthquake," it said.

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 14:07 [IST]