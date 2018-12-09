Sonia Gandhi turns 72: Modi, other leaders extend Birthday wishes

Modi wishes former Congress president:

The Prime Minister on Sunday extended birthday wishes to former Congress president on Twitter and said, "Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. I pray for her long and healthy life".

Robert Vadra wishes Sonia Gandhi :

Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi and husband of Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to wish the former Congress President and his mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi. In his heart-warming message, Vadra thanked Gandhi for her unconditional love and support.

'Your dignified presence has been a source of inspiration': Raj Babbar

Congress leader Raj Babbar wished the Congress Chief on Twitter. "Birthday Wishes to our respected leader Smt Sonia Gandhi ji. Your dignified presence Madam, has been a source of inspiration - your sacrifices, a lesson in selflessness. May the almighty bless you with a long & healthy life", he tweeted.

Amarinder Singh extended birthday greeting to Sonia Gandhi:

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh extended birthday greeting to Sonia Gandhi. "My best wishes to you Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji on your birthday. May you have a healthy and prosperous life and may you continue to guide us all with your leadership for many more years to come", he tweeted.