Sonam Kapoor tweets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's divorce remarks as "regressive foolish"

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 17: Bollywood style icon, actor Sonam Kapoor waded into controversy by calling Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on divorce "regressive" through a tweet on Monday.

The 'Neerja' actress tweeted, "Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements," this comes as a sharp response to the news report on Bhagwat's comments.

Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements https://t.co/GJmxnGtNtv — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 16, 2020

A day before, the RSS chief had made a controversial statement saying that cases of divorce are found more in educated and affluent families. He also added that education and wealth comes with arrogance that destroys families.

Reportedly, Bhagwat said in a statement issued by the RSS that nowadays the number of divorce cases has increased a lot. People fight over trivial issues. The cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families.

The RSS chief also argued against confining women in homes while addressing a gathering.

Sonam's tweet received a mixed response of the netizens on Monday. The 34-year-old actor is known to be outspoken on social media.