Solar Eclipse 2021 on December 4: Sutak Time in India, Precaution for Pregnant women, prohibited activities

Solar Eclipse 2021 on December 4: Timings

On 4th December, there will be a partial solar eclipse at 10.59 am

Around 12: 30, the total eclipse will begin

At 01:03 pm, the maximum eclipse will occur

The full eclipse will end at 01:36 pm

At 03.07 pm, partial eclipse will be over.

What is Sutak

The inauspicious time before Surya Grahan is known as Sutak. Hindus believe that during this period, the Earth atmosphere is contaminated during Sutak and extra precautions should be taken to avoid any harmful side effects due to contamination.

Sutak Duration

According to Drik Panchang, there are total 8 Prahars from Sunrise to Sunrise. Hence Sutak is observed for 12 hours before Solar Eclipse and for 9 hours before Lunar Eclipse.

Eating During Grahan

During Sutak people avoid solid and liquid food items. People should avoid eating during twelve hours before Solar Eclipse.

However, for children, pregnant women, sick and old people food should not be restricted.

Sutak is observed only when Eclipse is visible at a particular place. Since Total Solar Eclipse 2021 on December is not visible in India. Sutak is not applicable for those living in India.

Precaution for Pregnant women

According to Drik Panchang, pregnant women are strictly advised not to venture out during Eclipse. It is believed that due to contamination and malefic effects of Rahu and Ketu, the baby might become handicapped or disabled and probability of miscarriage is increased.

Pregnant women are also advised not to cut or stitch any cloth or to do any other similar activities as these activities have similar effects on the baby.

Prohibited Activities

Oil massage

Drinking water,

Mal-Mutra Visarjan,

Combing hair

Brushing teeth

Involving in sexual activities are prohibited during Solar eclipse.

Rituals After Grahan

Once eclipse is over one should take bath

You should discard any cooked food after solar eclipse.

Only freshly cooked food should be consumed after Surya Grahan

The food items like wheat, rice, other cereals and pickles which cannot be discarded should be protected by adding Kusha grass or Tulasi leaves.

People can also offer make offerings or charity to Brahmins as it is considered highly beneficial.

Mantra to chant during eclipse

Tamomaya Mahabhima Somasuryavimardana।

Hematarapradanena Mama Shantiprado Bhava॥1॥