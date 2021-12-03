Solar Eclipse 2021 on December 4: Sutak Time in India, Precaution for Pregnant women, prohibited activities
New Delhi, Dec 03: The last solar eclipse of 2021 will take place tomorrow, December 4. However solar eclipse 2021 will not be visible to nearly all of India.
The eclipse will be visible to people across South America, Australia, South Africa and in countries in the Southern Atlantic.
The December 4 solar eclipse falls on the Amavasya Tithi (New Moon Night) of Margashirsha, Krishna Paksha, as per the traditional Hindu calendar.
Though eclipses are beautiful to watch, many across the world consider it as an inauspicious occurrence.
Solar Eclipse 2021 on December 4: Timings
- On 4th December, there will be a partial solar eclipse at 10.59 am
- Around 12: 30, the total eclipse will begin
- At 01:03 pm, the maximum eclipse will occur
- The full eclipse will end at 01:36 pm
- At 03.07 pm, partial eclipse will be over.
What is Sutak
The inauspicious time before Surya Grahan is known as Sutak. Hindus believe that during this period, the Earth atmosphere is contaminated during Sutak and extra precautions should be taken to avoid any harmful side effects due to contamination.
Sutak Duration
According to Drik Panchang, there are total 8 Prahars from Sunrise to Sunrise. Hence Sutak is observed for 12 hours before Solar Eclipse and for 9 hours before Lunar Eclipse.
Eating During Grahan
During Sutak people avoid solid and liquid food items. People should avoid eating during twelve hours before Solar Eclipse.
However, for children, pregnant women, sick and old people food should not be restricted.
Sutak is observed only when Eclipse is visible at a particular place. Since Total Solar Eclipse 2021 on December is not visible in India. Sutak is not applicable for those living in India.
Precaution for Pregnant women
According to Drik Panchang, pregnant women are strictly advised not to venture out during Eclipse. It is believed that due to contamination and malefic effects of Rahu and Ketu, the baby might become handicapped or disabled and probability of miscarriage is increased.
Pregnant women are also advised not to cut or stitch any cloth or to do any other similar activities as these activities have similar effects on the baby.
Prohibited Activities
- Oil massage
- Drinking water,
- Mal-Mutra Visarjan,
- Combing hair
- Brushing teeth
- Involving in sexual activities are prohibited during Solar eclipse.
Rituals After Grahan
Once eclipse is over one should take bath
You should discard any cooked food after solar eclipse.
Only freshly cooked food should be consumed after Surya Grahan
The food items like wheat, rice, other cereals and pickles which cannot be discarded should be protected by adding Kusha grass or Tulasi leaves.
People can also offer make offerings or charity to Brahmins as it is considered highly beneficial.
Mantra to chant during eclipse
Tamomaya Mahabhima Somasuryavimardana।
Hematarapradanena Mama Shantiprado Bhava॥1॥