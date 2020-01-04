Solar and Lunar Eclipses of 2020: Dates, timings and visibility

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 04: The year 2020 is going to be a best year for the astronomical events ever! The earth will witness six eclipses in all which include two solar eclipses and four lunar eclipses.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the Sun for a viewer on Earth.

An annular solar eclipse takes place when the Moon's apparent diameter is smaller than that of the Sun's and blocks most of the Sun's light. This causes the Sun to look like a ring (annulus) of fire.

Solar Eclipse in June 2020:

The first solar eclipse of the year 2020 will occur on June 21. As per dateandtime.com, this will be an annular eclipse starting from 9:15 am to 3:04 pm. The full eclipse will start from 10:17 am to 2:02 pm and the skygazers can will see the maximum eclipse at around 12:10 pm.

The annular phase of the June 21 solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Africa including the Central African Republic, Congo, and Ethiopia; south of Pakistan and northern India; and China.

In India, the annular solar eclipse will be visible from Gharsana in Rajasthan, Dehradun and Tehri in Uttarakhand and Sirsa in Haryana.

Solar Eclipse December 14, 2020

The second solar eclipse of the year 2020 will occur on December 14. As per dateandtime.com, the solar eclipse The December eclipse will start at 7:03 pm and reach the full eclipse by 8:02 pm. The maximum eclipse will be at 9:43 pm. The partial eclipse will be visible by 12:23 am on December 15.

It is a total eclipse where the Moon completely blocks the Sun and casts a shadow over the planet. The December 14 event will be visible directly from South America, Pacific, Atlantic, parts of Indian Ocean and Antarctica. Some parts of Africa will also witness the solar eclipse directly.

Lunar Eclipse January 10, 2020: Date & Time

The Year will start with a lunar eclipse on January 10, 2020. It will be visible from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Much of North America, East in South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic. The lunar eclipse is expected to last for around 4 hours (from around 10.30 PM to 2.30 AM Indian Standard Time.

Lunar Eclipse June 5, 2020

This will be a penumbral eclipse and much of Europe, Asia, South/East South America, Australia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica will be able to witness live.

Lunar Eclipse July 5, 2020

This will also be a penumbral eclipse and South/West Europe, Africa, Much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica will be able to witness live.

Lunar Eclipse November 30, 2020:

This penumbral eclipse will be visible from Europe, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic and much of Asia.