YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Snowfall, rain brings fresh woes in 'sinking' Joshimath

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 20: At a time when people of Uttarakhand's 'sinking' town Joshimath are facing issues due to land subsidence, the region on Friday, received the season's first snowfall followed by rains on Friday. According to reports, the snowfall began around 4 am and the weather is expected to remain the same for the next 24 hours.

    Apart from Joshimath located at around 6,000 feet, many famous locations in the higher altitudes of Chamoli district, including Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, Nanda Devi National Park and the Valley of Flowers, also received snowfall, officials said. The snowfall was continuing when last reports came in.

    Snowfall, rain brings fresh woes in sinking Joshimath

    Rudraprayag district also received snowfall with the famed Kedarnath temple covered with snow. As a result of snowfall in the mountains, icy winds swept across the plains of Uttarakhand. Dehradun also woke to an early morning drizzle.

    The Indian meteorological department (IMD) had predicted rain and snowfall in Joshimath, Chamoli and Pithoragarh on January 19, 20, 23 and 24. "There is a possibility of rain on January 19 and 20, while on January 23 and 24, there is a possibility of snowfall along with rain," Bikram Singh, director of Meteorological Center Dehradun, had earlier told ANI.

    NDMA cautions ISRO not to talk to media about Joshimath findings, images on land subsidence 'withdrawn' NDMA cautions ISRO not to talk to media about Joshimath findings, images on land subsidence 'withdrawn'

    The major threat is that the houses and buildings, which have huge cracks, are in danger of collapsing due to rain and snowfall in the region. Meanwhile, the administration will also have to halt the demolition drive today due to inclement weather. The vehicles have also stopped plying as roads are completely covered with ice.

    As many as 849 houses in Joshimath have developed cracks following land subsidence there and 258 families have been evacuated to temporary relief centres, officials said. The dismantling of unsafe hotels and private houses continues amid bad weather, they said.

    Comments

    More SNOWFALL News  

    Read more about:

    snowfall uttarakhand issues

    Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 11:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2023
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X