YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fire breaks out in Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 20: Smoke, fire was detected in the luggage van of Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad station on Saturday, officials said.

    All passengers on board are safe, railways said.

    Ghaziabad station

    The train arrived at Ghaziabad station at around 6:41 am and fire brigade was called to the spot after fire extinguishers failed to control the smoke, the officials said. The train departed for its destination at 8:20 am after the affected coach was detached, they said.

    More INDIAN RAILWAYS News

    Read more about:

    indian railways

    Story first published: Saturday, March 20, 2021, 9:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X