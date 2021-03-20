For Quick Alerts

Fire breaks out in Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express
India
New Delhi, Mar 20: Smoke, fire was detected in the luggage van of Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad station on Saturday, officials said.
All passengers on board are safe, railways said.
The train arrived at Ghaziabad station at around 6:41 am and fire brigade was called to the spot after fire extinguishers failed to control the smoke, the officials said. The train departed for its destination at 8:20 am after the affected coach was detached, they said.