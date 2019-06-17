  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Size of opposition does not matter, their active participation does: Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 17: Ahead of the beginning of the first Parliamanet session of the 17th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the opposition parties to "speak actively and participate in house proceedings".

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Asserting that the views of the Opposition are important for a healthy democracy, the Prime Minister stressed on the need to rise above 'Paksh' (party in power) and 'Vipaksh' (Opposition), and be 'Nishpaksh' (objective).

    17th Lok Sabha LIVE: Narendra Modi and his cabinet take oath of duty

    "The role of an Opposition and an active Opposition is important in a Parliamentary democracy. The Opposition need not bother about their numbers. Whatever numbers Opposition parties may have got from the people, we will take their every word seriously. I hope they speak actively and participate in house proceedings," said Modi.

    Modi assured that his party would uphold the spirit of Parliament in the coming five years.

    "Paksh, vipaksh se zada nishpaksh ka spirit mehtv rakhta hai. Hum aane wale 5 saloon ke liye is sadan ki garima ko upar uthane ka prayas karenge. (More than party in power or in opposition, what matters is the spirit of objectivity. We will uphold spirit of the House in five years)," he added.

    He said that when House functions smoothly then aspirations of the people can be fulfilled

    "Today, a new session is starting, there are new hopes and dreams with the beginning of this session. Since independence, this Lok Sabha elections saw highest number of women voters and women MPs," Modi said.

    Unemployment, farmers distress must be discussed in Budget Session: Congress

    Modi also hoped for a fruitful budget session during which the government will present the Union budget and introduce several key bills.

    The first session of the newly-constituted 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses on Thursday. The Economic Survey will be presented on the 4th of July and the Budget on the 5th of July.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi lok sabha parliament opposition

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue