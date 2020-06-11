Six months on, Security Forces have already gunned down 100 terrorists in the Valley

New Delhi, June 11: The security forces have attained immense success this year in eliminating terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The data compiled by the forces says that in the encounters between April 1 and June 10, 68 terrorists including those of foreign origin have been gunned own. The highest number of terrorists to be killed at from the Hizbul Mujahideen. 35 of them from the Hizbul have been killed during this period.

From January 2020, more than 100 terrorists have been killed. These include terrorist from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad. In April alone the security forces conducted the maximum operations and managed to kill 28 terrorists.

In May, 20 terrorists were eliminated. The data further says that in the first six months of the year, 35 terrorists from the Hizbul Mujahideen, four foreign terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, 10 local terrorists of the JeM and three from the Islamic State were killed. It may be recalled that last year, the Security Forces had killed 125 terrorists.