YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Six from South Africa test positive for COVID-19: Maharashtra

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Dec 01: Six persons from South Africa and other at risk countries have tested positive in Maharashtra.

    The newly issued rules by the Centre for international travellers will be effective from today. Following a high level meeting, the rules were issued. At the meeting the public health preparedness was reviewed in the wake of Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19.

    Six from South Africa test positive for COVID-19: Maharashtra

    If a traveller is found positive he or she will be isolated and treated. Their samples would be sent to the INSACOG Labs network, a multi-laboratory, multi-agency, pan-India network set up by the government to monitor genomic variations in the SARS-CoV-2, for genome sequencing to determine the strain of the virus. Contact tracing would be undertaken by the States and the same would be followed up for 14 days.

    The list of countries deemed at risk for now are United Kingdom, all 44 countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel. Passenger from at risk countries are advised to prepare to wait at airports till results are out.

    Passenger from at risk countries will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival. They can't leave the airport until their results are out. If negative they have to undergo 7 day home quarantine and will be re-tested on day 8. State officials will visit their homes to ensure effective home isolation.

    Test track treat strategy has been re-emphasised. States have been advised not to let their guard down. States to ramp up testing as the Omicron variant cannot escape the RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests.

    States advised to continue monitoring areas where recent clusters of positive cases have emerged. Preparedness of health infrastructure including the availability of ICU, Oxygen beds, ventilators, etc., with a focus on rural areas and pediatric cases have been advised.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus coronavirus variant maharashtra

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 9:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X