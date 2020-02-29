Situation in Delhi far from normal, environment of fear prevailing: Cong

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 29: The situation is far from normal and an environment of fear is still prevailing in Delhi, the Congress party said on Saturday, after 42 people people died in the worst communal riots in the city in over three decades.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also claimed that a 'one-sided' investigation is taking place into the riots. 'We have no expectations from Centre or Delhi CM but we have hopes from the courts,' he told reporters.

Meanwhile, The Delhi government is considering to issue a WhatsApp number on which people can complain about hate messages being circulated on the instant messaging app in wake of the riots that claimed 42 lives in northeast Delhi, sources said on Saturday.

The death toll in the Delhi's communal violence has gone up to 42 now with four more fatalities being recorded at the city's GTB Hospital.

Delhi govt to launch WhatsApp number to lodge complaint about hate messages

The Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital has recorded 38 deaths, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital three, and the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital has reported one.

Nearly 7,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the affected areas of the northeast district since Monday to assist hundreds of Delhi police men and women to maintain peace.

More than 250 people have been injured in the communal clashes. The areas mainly affected include Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.