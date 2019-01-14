  • search
    Mumbai, Jan 14: SITEEE Application Form 2019 for the admission to engineering (B.Tech) courses offered by Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) will be made available on official website from tomorrow (January 15, 2019).

    SITEEE 2019: Application form, exam date; How to apply?

    Candidates who wish to appear for SITEEE 2019 exam can register online at set-test.org from January 15 onwards. The entrance exam for the admission to Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) would be conducted on May 4, 2019. For important concerning admissions for academic year 2019-20 click here.

    SITEEE exam is conducted for admissions to SIT's B.Tech programmes in Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, Information Technology, and Mechanical Engineering.

    While filling the SITEEE application form 2019, the candidates will have to fill all of the required information and also pay the application fee. The application form of SITEEE 2019 will be rejected if it is incorrect or incomplete. It is to be noted that SITEEE 2019 application form for JEE Main or MHT CET qualified candidates will be released separately.

    The application process, exam fee and eligibility criteria for Indian and foreign students are different. For more details on SITEEE 2019 application form and registration process click here.

    Steps to register for SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) 2019:

    • Visit the official website www.set-test.org (on or after January 15, 2019)
    • Click 'Register Now' on the upper right side of the page.
    • Select 'New Registration' and fill in the details (Personal/ Aadhaar/ Test Center/ Academic) and upload your Photo.
    • Online payment should be made through credit/ debit or net banking option.
    • Once the payment is made, the receipt confirmation page will pop up.
    • Save the page on desktop and take a print out of the same for future processing.

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 12:37 [IST]
