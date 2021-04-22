YouTube
    sitaram yechury coronavirus death

    Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish dies of Covid-19 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram

    New Delhi, Apr 22: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury's eldest son, Ashish Yechury passed away due to COVID19 at a private hospital in Gurugram. Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.

    He was infected with Coronavirus and was under treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Initially he was hospitalised at Holy Family Hospital, later he was shifted to Gurugram.

    In a tweet, the Yechury wrote, "It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us."

    Ashish, 34, was a senior copy editor, working with a leading newspaper in New Delhi . Yechury is presently under quarantine at his home.

