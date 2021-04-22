Don't want TMC in anti-BJP grouping because of strong anti- incumbency against it: Sitaram Yechury

Mamata to join hands with BJP again in case of hung assembly in Bengal: Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish dies of Covid-19 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 22: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury's eldest son, Ashish Yechury passed away due to COVID19 at a private hospital in Gurugram. Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.

He was infected with Coronavirus and was under treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Initially he was hospitalised at Holy Family Hospital, later he was shifted to Gurugram.

In a tweet, the Yechury wrote, "It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us."

It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 22, 2021

Ashish, 34, was a senior copy editor, working with a leading newspaper in New Delhi . Yechury is presently under quarantine at his home.