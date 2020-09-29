YouTube
    Sisodia discharged from hospital, tests negative for COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 29: Delhi's deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia has been discharged from hospital. He tested negative or COVID-19.

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia(File Photo)

    Sisodia, who has been advised rest for a week had initially isolated himself after testing negative for the virus on September 14.

    Coronavirus pandemic: India's one-day COVID-19 cases drop to 70,589

    He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the private health facility in south Delhi and later administered plasma therapy.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 16:27 [IST]
