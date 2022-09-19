YouTube
  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Sisodia claims ED summoned AAP leader Durgesh Pathak in liquor policy probe

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 19: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that the ED has summoned AAP's MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak in connection with its excise policy probe.

    Sisodia questioned the summons to Pathak, and wondered whether the agency was targeting the liquor policy or MCD polls. "The ED has summoned AAP's MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak today. What has our MCD poll in-charge to do with Delhi government's excise policy? Is their target liquor policy or MCD poll?" he said.

    Manish Sisodia
    Manish Sisodia

    There was no official confirmation yet from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the summons. The elections of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are likely to be held by the end of the year after completion of delimitation of 270 wards.

    Arrest me in 4 days if sting video is true: Manish Sisodia challenges BJPArrest me in 4 days if sting video is true: Manish Sisodia challenges BJP

    The Enforcement Directorate had last week conducted raids at 40 locations across the country in connection with the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Kejriwal government. The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the policy and named Sisodia as an accused.

    The Kejriwal government withdrew the policy in July after the CBI probe was recommended by LG VK Saxena into the alleged irregularities in implementation of the policy.

    Comments

    More MANISH SISODIA News  

    Read more about:

    manish sisodia ed summoned

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X