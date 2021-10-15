Singhu border lynching case: A man claims responsibility of killing, surrenders to cops

No more 'Gorakh Dhanda' in Haryana: State government bans the use of phrase

New Delhi, Oct 15: A man from the Nihang community claimed responsibility for the brutal lynching of a man at a farmers' protest venue at Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border and surrendered to the police on Friday.

He has undergone a medical test after arresting him. The viral social media video will be used to identify his role in the murder, says a report on India Today.

The accused, Saravjeet Singh, will be produced before the court on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man was lynched, his hand chopped off and the body tied to a metal barricade at a farmers' protest venue at Kundli. The gruesome incident being blamed on a group of Nihangs.

In a viral video clip, some Nihangs were seen standing as the man lied on the ground in a pool of blood with his chopped-off left hand lying next to him. The Nihangs were heard in the clip saying the man has been punished for desecrating a holy book of the Sikhs.

The Nihangs are a Sikh order, distinguished by their blue robes and often seen carrying spears.

The deceased, a resident of Cheema Khurd village in Tarn Taran in Punjab, was identified as Lakhbir Singh, who had no criminal history or affiliation towards political parties.

He is survived by his wife Jaspreet Kaur and three children.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has condemned the lynching and claimed that there could be a conspiracy behind the incident. The umbrella body of 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three agri laws also demanded a thorough probe into the matter and said those responsible should be brought to book. The body alleged that a religious colour is being given to their movement.

"We are all very saddened at what happened. The Samyutka Kisan Morcha is fighting against the three farm laws. This (incident) could be a conspiracy. We condemn the incident in the strongest words," said Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a farmer leader from the organisation. With inputs from PTI

