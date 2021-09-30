'I will keep fighting for truth till my last breath': Navjot Sidhu in video message

Sidhu will continue as Congress party chief, issue will be resolved says his adviser

Sidhu to meet Channi at 3 pm today, says he is welcome for any discussion

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 30: Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet with Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi today by 3 pm. Channi had reached out to Sidhu and said differences could be resolved.

Siddhu resigned as the Punjab Congress chief as he was miffed over some of the appointments in the Channi Cabinet. "Chief Minister has invited me for talks ... will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions!" "Chief Minister has invited me for talks ... will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions!" Sidhu said on Twitter.

I have spoken to Sidhu sahab over the telephone today. The party is supreme and the government accepts the party's ideology and follows that. I told him you come, sit and talk," Channi told reporters.

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister, Captain Amarinder Singh called on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Following the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief, Captain Singh had said that he was not a stable man fit for a border state. He had also raised fears of unrest in Punjab and added that it could have an impact on the country's security.

Singh following his meeting with Shah said that he discussed the agri laws, which led to the farmers protesting. There are also speculations galore that Singh may join the BJP.

Story first published: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 12:51 [IST]