Sidhu quits: Who will be next Punjab Congress chief?

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Sep 29: Navjot Singh Sidhu is unlikely to reconsider his decision to quit as Punjab Congress chief, despite the state leadership initiating reconciliatory talks.

Reportedly, Congress MLAs and ministers met Sidhu today morning, in an attempt to persuade him, but the efforts have failed.

The names of two-time MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra or party MP Ravneet Singh Bittu have been doing rounds for the post of Punjab Congress President, with Navjot Sidhu refusing to review his decision.

Sidhu's resignation on Tuesday triggered other resignations and plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections.

Hours after his resignation, Razia Sultana, a part of the new 18-member ministry led by Charanjit Singh Channi, too put in her papers, expressing solidarity with the former cricketer.

Sidhu, 57, who announced his resignation shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the new ministers, said he remains with the party.

He was appointed the party's state unit president on July 18 amid a bitter power tussle with Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as the CM 10 days back while accusing the party high command of humiliating him.

Sidhu didn't elaborate why he has quit.

But speculation in party circles ranges from his displeasure over the allocation of the home portfolio to Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to the appointments of the acting police chief and the state advocate general by the new CM.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:05 [IST]