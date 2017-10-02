Siddaramaiah launches 'Maatru Poorna', another 'bhagya' in poll-bound Karnataka

In a poll-bound Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah added another welfare scheme to his list of populist programmes on Monday. Under its new scheme 'Maatru Poorna', the Congress government assures to take care of nutritional and maternity requirements of pregnant women and new mothers in all 30 districts of the state.

Many of Siddaramaiah government's welfare schemes- commonly clubbed under 'Bhagya' list- have been subject of praise and scrutiny likewise. The newly launched populist scheme 'Maatru Poorna' is aimed at benefiting pregnant women from the date of registering and new mothers till six months after delivery. Maatru Poorna provides one nutritious meal a day for all lactating and pregnant women who register under the scheme.

Anganwadi centres will serve hot cooked meals which will include include rice, dal, green leafy vegetables or sambar with boiled eggs, peanut chikki and 200 ml of milk for 25 days in a month to women registered under the scheme.

In an effort to improve the health and nutrition of over 1.2 million pregnant and lactating mothers, happy to launch Mathrupoorna scheme. pic.twitter.com/lbxHxteX54 — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) October 2, 2017

The scheme will also ensure counseling and maternity benefits support to new mothers including antenatal and postnatal care with IFA, calcium supplements and deworming. The scheme is the latest addition to the Congress government's long list of populist schemes and comes at a time when the state is preparing to go to polls in 2018.

With a fund allocation of 302 crore, Maatru Poorna is being extended to all 30 districts after a pilot program proved successful in four taluks. Siddaramaiah has claimed that with the current numbers, the scheme is expected to benefit over 1.2 million pregnant and lactating mothers across the state.

OneIndia News