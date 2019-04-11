Shyamagiri defies Naxals, high voter turnout recorded

Raipur, Apr 11: Two days after a Naxal attack in which five people including a BJP MLA were killed, the people of Shyamgiri in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district turned out in large numbers to vote during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The attack had taken place at Shyamagiri hills on Tuesday evening in which BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and the four security personnel were killed when their convoy was attacked by Naxals.

The naxalites had triggered an improvised explosive device to target the convoy. A powerful IED destroyed the bullet-proof car Mandavi was travelling in, killing him along with his driver and three security personnel.

At Shyamgiri village, 410 out of 920 votes were already cast by 10 am. Villagers turned up at polling booths in large numbers.

Voting is underway in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency which has four segments - Dantewada, Konta, Bijapur and Narayanpur. Because it is a Naxal infested area, the polling is being held from 7 am and 3 pm, as opposed to 7 am to 5 pm in other parts.