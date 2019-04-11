  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shyamagiri defies Naxals, high voter turnout recorded

    By
    |

    Raipur, Apr 11: Two days after a Naxal attack in which five people including a BJP MLA were killed, the people of Shyamgiri in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district turned out in large numbers to vote during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    Shyamagiri defies Naxals, high voter turnout recorded
    Representational Image

    The attack had taken place at Shyamagiri hills on Tuesday evening in which BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and the four security personnel were killed when their convoy was attacked by Naxals.

    The naxalites had triggered an improvised explosive device to target the convoy. A powerful IED destroyed the bullet-proof car Mandavi was travelling in, killing him along with his driver and three security personnel.

    Naxal attack on BJP convoy reminiscent of 2013 incident

    At Shyamgiri village, 410 out of 920 votes were already cast by 10 am. Villagers turned up at polling booths in large numbers.

    Voting is underway in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency which has four segments - Dantewada, Konta, Bijapur and Narayanpur. Because it is a Naxal infested area, the polling is being held from 7 am and 3 pm, as opposed to 7 am to 5 pm in other parts.

    More NAXAL ATTACK News

    Read more about:

    naxal attack chhattisgarh voting lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue