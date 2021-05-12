'Shutting 100 vaccination centres for Covaxin as Bharat Biotech says can’t provide additional doses to Delhi'

New Delhi, May 12: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said Bharat Biotech has informed the Delhi government that it cannot provide "additional" Covaxin doses to the national capital.

The stock of Covaxin in Delhi has finished and as a result around 100 vaccination centres set up in 17 schools have been closed, he said.

"The Covaxin manufacturer has in a letter said that it can not provide Delhi government vaccines due to unavailability, under instruction of concerned government official. It means that the central government is controlling supply of the vaccine," Sisodia said.

The deputy chief minister said Centre should stop export of vaccines and share the vaccine formulae of the two manufacturers in the country with other companies for mass scale production.

He also requested the Union government to approve vaccines available in international market for use in India, and direct states to vaccinate everyone within three months.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 12:57 [IST]