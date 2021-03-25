Showing legs in saree inappropriate says Dilip Ghosh while defending bermuda remark on Mamata

WB elections 2021: PM Modi lauds BJP candidate who works as house help, says she is example in politics

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 25: West Bengal BJP President, Dilip Ghosh on Thursday defended his bermuda comment on Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee. He said that a woman showing her legs in a saree is inappropriate.

On Tuesday at a rally in Purulia, Ghosh said that Mamata should wear bermudas if she wants to show her leg. Ghosh was however unfazed by the criticism and said that people are finding her way of draping a saree exposing one leg objectionable.

'Why saree, Mamata should wear Bermuda' to show injured leg: Dilip Ghosh's remark sparks outrage

She is our chief minister, we expect her to to act appropriately, befitting Bengal's culture. People are objecting. I found it objectionable. A woman showing her leg in a saree is inappropriate.

On March 10 Mamata got injured in Nandigram and claimed that it was an attack. However the Election Commission dismissed it as an accident. She was admitted to the SSKM hospital and was discharged after two days. Since then she has remained in a wheelchair with a plaster on her foot.