Shocking disclosure: You won’t believe what this coach advised Team India to do

New Delhi, July 02: A revelation by Paddy Upton, the former mental conditioning coach of Team India, stunned world cricket. According to this former coach of the Indian cricket team, he had advised the players to have sex before the match. Paddy Upton revealed this in his book 'The Barefoot Coach'.

Paddy Upton, the former mental conditioning coach of Team India, had said that his advice had angered the then head coach of the Indian team, Gary Kirsten. India won the 2011 World Cup under coach Gary Kirsten. After getting angry with Gary Kirsten, Upton also apologised to him for this.

However, later Paddy Upton admitted his mistake and told that it was my his mistake to advise the players of Team India to have sex. Paddy Upton has been the former mental conditioning coach of the Indian team as well as the head coach of the IPL team Rajasthan Royals.

Former coach Paddy has mentioned all the players in his book 'The Wall' from Rahul Dravid to Gautam Gambhir. He has written that during the preparation of the Champions Trophy played in 2009, he was preparing notes for the players of Team India. In which he gave detailed information about the benefits of sex.

Coach Paddy recounts his notes in a chapter titled 'Ego and My Greatest Professional Error'. Paddy wrote in the notes prepared for the players, 'Does having sex improve your performance? Yes, it grows.'

Former coach Paddy had also said that during the IPL, Indian fast bowler Sreesanth had once abused Rahul Dravid. Apart from this, Upton praised Dhoni and said, 'Dhoni's real ability is his calmness. Whatever the situation in the match, he remains calm.

