Shiv Sena slams Election Commission, says 'EC acting on behalf of BJP'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Apr 05: In a recent development, Shiv Sena slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that the Election Commission (EC) is being 'hijacked' by its former ally. In its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena said that the 'Modi government' has 'torn the page of non-partisan clauses' from the Election Commission's rulebook, as was 'expressed by Priyanka Gandhi'.

Referring to the recent incident in Assam, where EVMs were carried in a vehicle purportedly belonging to BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul, the Sena said that the incident has 'unmasked the truth behind the Election Commission and the BJP'. It also slammed Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged remarks against Bodoland People's Party, for which the EC imposed a ban of 48 hours on Sarma.

Lashing out at the Election Commission for 'reducing the ban to 24 hours', the editorial further said, "This is being done under someone's pressure. these acts are maligning the democracy in the country... but agencies such as the Election Commission should not be dragged into political mud."

Demanding a discussion in the Parliament, Shiv Sena alleged that people have lost faith in EVMs. "But the involvement of Election Commission is making the doubts over EVMs official. The recent incidents have raised doubts over the functioning of the EVMs," the editorial said.