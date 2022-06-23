Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of 12 rebels MLAs, including Eknath Shinde

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jun 23: As MVA government trouble further deepens,Shiv Sena has sought the disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs, including minister Eknath Shinde, from the Maharashtra Assembly.

The rebel leaders are camping in Guwahati and are led by Shinde, who has demanded that the Shiv Sena should quit the ruling alliance formed with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

Speaking on seeking disqualification of rebel MLAs, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said, "We've filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker (of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly) and demanded that the membership of 12 (MLAs) should be cancelled as they didn't attend yesterday's meeting."

"Before the meeting notice was issued in which it was said that if you didn't attend the meeting then legal action will be taken as per the constitution. Some didn't come and some gave unnecessary reasons," Arvind Sawant informed.

List of 12 MLAs:

Eknath Shinde (Cabinet Minister) - Kopari Pachpakhadi, Thane

Tanaji Sawant MLA from Paranda, Osmanabad

Prakash Surve MLA from Magathane, Mumbai

Balaji Kinikar MLA from Ambernath, Thane

Anil Babar MLA from Khanapur, Satara

Lata Sonawane MLA from Chopda, Jalgaon

Yamini Jadhav MLA from Byculla, Mumbai

Sanjay Shirsat MLA from Aurangabad West, Aurangabad

Bharat Gogavale MLA from Mahad, Raigad

Sandipan Bhumare - (Cabinet Minister) - MLA from Paithan, Aurangabad

Abdul Sattar - (Minister of State) - MLA from Sillod, Aurangabad

Mahesh Shinde - MLA from Koregaon, Satara

Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 23:30 [IST]