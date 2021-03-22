Shiv Sena rules out troubled NCP leader Anil Deshmuk's resignation

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Mar 22: Amid former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh's corruption allegations against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the Shiv Sena has questioned the need for his resignation if the key parties are open to the idea of probing the issue.

"HM (Anil Deshmukh) said that the contents of 'letter bomb' should be probed, CM should probe it. NCP chief said that it should be investigated. If the govt is ready to accept the challenge of probing this, then why is the issue of resignation being raised repeatedly (by the opposition BJP)," Sanjay Raut told reporters.

"If NCP chief has decided that the allegations should be probed, then what is wrong? Anyone can level any allegation. If people take ministers' resignation just like that then it will be difficult to run the government," Raut added.

No question of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigning: NCP

He also warned the opposition BJP against making attempts to destabilise the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the ShivSena-NCP-Congress in the state.

"If someone is attempting to get President's Rule imposed in Maharashtra by misusing central agencies, then I am warning them - you yourself will get burnt in that fire," he alleged.

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Nawab Malik said that there will be a probe against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"Resignation has been asked on basis of letter, no question that it will happen. Party will take a call only after probe," Malik said.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, state unit NCP chief Jayant Patil, and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut separately met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Delhi.

The meetings took place hours after Pawar told reporters that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide the fate of Deshmukh, an NCP leader, amid speculation in state political circles that Maharashtra may soon have a new home minister.

Singh has claimed Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in Mumbai.

Deshmukh had denied these allegations as baseless.