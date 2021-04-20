Shiv Sena MP thanks Centre for opening COVID-19 vaccination for every adult

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Apr 20: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturverdi has thanked the central government for allowing everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had earlier requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decide on vaccinating all those aged above 25. On Monday, the Centre announced that everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated from May 1.

Bengaluru epicentre of COVID-19 in Karnataka: Health Minister

Chaturvedi wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday, saying the Maharashtra government's demand was "non-political". She said Thackeray and chief ministers of many other states had made a similar request.

"Although there was an unnecessary political war of words that ensued to a non-political request, I am thankful that the government has chosen to reduce the eligibility age to 18," the Rajya Sabha member said in the letter.

Coronavirus new symptoms: Second wave Covid-19 infections looks different from first, see if you have them

The central government has also liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

After the Centre's announcement on Monday, Thackeray said proper planning will be done in Maharashtra (to vaccinate everyone above 18 years) and expressed hope that the state will receive vaccines on time.