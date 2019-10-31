Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut rubbishes reports that party has softened stand

Mumbai, Oct 31: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has described as rumours reports that his party has softened its stand on the issue of sharing power in Maharashtra with ruling alliance partner BJP.

Raut described reports in a section of media alluding to the 'softening of stand' by the Sena as hearsay.

"The (reports that) Sena has softened (its stand), has compromised and relinquished equitable distribution of posts, are all rumours," he tweeted. "This is the public, which knows everything. Whatever will was decided (between BJP and Sena), will happen," he added.

Raut also dismissed reports of possible split in Shiv Sena. "If anyone is floating rumours of 23 (of total 56) Sena MLAs maintaining contact with the BJP, then they must have forgotten to mention Aaditya Thackeray's name as one of those defectors. And why are they saying 23 MLAs only, why not say all 56," he said.

Addressing a Press conference on Wednesday, Raut had given an indication of Sena's apparent climbdown, saying it is necessary for the party to stay in the BJP-led alliance in the larger interest of Maharashtra, but without compromising on "respect".

"Individuals are not important but the state's interest is important. Decisions need to be taken in a calm manner and keeping in mind the state's interest," the Rajya Sabha member had said.