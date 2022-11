Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar

A timeline of the career of Japan's ex-PM Shinzo Abe

Mumbai, Nov 04: Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri has been shot dead outside a temple. The Incident took place when Shiv Sena leaders from Uddhav Thackeray's faction were protesting, and someone from the crowd came and shot Suri.

Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died. Accused arrest, his weapons recovered," said Amritsar CP on Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri being shot at near temple.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Singh Bagga attacked Aam Aadmdi Party (AAP) government over the law and order situation in Punjab.

"Law and order collapsed in Punjab, Shiv sena leader Sudhir Suri injured in firing in Amritsar," he tweeted.

