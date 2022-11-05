Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri' postmortem to be conducted amid tight security in Amritsar

Amritsar, Nov 05: Amid heavy security arrangement, postmortem will be conducted on the Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead by an assailant outside a temple, in Amritsar on Saturday. The incident took place when Shiv Sena leaders from Uddhav Thackeray's faction were protesting, and someone from the crowd came and shot Suri.

The accused, Sandeep Singh, has been arrested and the 32 bore licensed weapon used in the crime seized.

Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died. Accused arrest, his weapons recovered," said Amritsar CP on Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri being shot at near temple.

According to police, more than five shots were fired at Suri after which he fell down and lost consciousness. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries, they said. The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime seized, police said.

Suri was in the hit list of several gangsters for a long time and was provided security by the government with around eight Punjab Police personnel being attached with him, they said.

Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 10:34 [IST]