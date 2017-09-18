Shiv Sena hints at breaking away from alliance with BJP in Maharashtra

The junior partner in the coalition government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena has dropped hints of intending to snap ties with the BJP. Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut, on Monday, minced no words in criticising the BJP for the hike in fuel prices and also claimed that "a decision (on alliance) is being taken".

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut tweeted that his party did not want to "share the blame" the BJP's policies that had inflated petrol and diesel prices. In a series of tweets, he expressed how it was becoming difficult to face the people over BJP's policies and distanced his party from the same.

what should we do with the Govt, Yes! Shivsena will soon take decision. wait and watch. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) September 18, 2017

The MP's tweets came on the day Shiv Sena members were in a huddle at the party headquarters in Matoshree. "Wait and watch", was Raut's message for the people and alliance partner BJP. The Shiv Sena has been critical of the way Devendra Fadnavis government had handled various issues including the farm loan waiver scheme. Despite being a partner in the government, the party has lashed out at the state as well as the central government through its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Shiv Sena that is losing election after election, especially the civic body polls, to BJP has been on the backfoot in the state. The increasing proximity between the Nationalist Congress Party and the BJP has also come as a massive disappointment to the Shiv Sena. Sanjay Raut's tweets have sparked off speculations of Shiv Sena wanting to pull back from the government threatening Devendra Fadnavis' chief ministership.

The BJP, with 122 seats in the 2014 assembly elections partnered with Shiv Sena with 63 seats to form a majority-coalition government that required a simple majority of 145 seats in the assembly.

OneIndia News