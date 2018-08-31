  • search

'Shiv bhakt' Rahul Gandhi leaves for Kailash Mansarovar yatra

Posted By: PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 31: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday left the national capital to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in accordance with a wish he expressed in April when his plane plunged hundreds of feet during the campaign for the Karnataka polls.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Rahul Gandhi

    The pilgrimage, aimed at seeking the blessing of Lord Shiva for prosperity and success of the country and its people, will take about 12 days, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

    He did not disclose the route map due to security reasons.

    Also Read Why is BJP perturbed by Rahul Gandhi's trip to Kailash Mansarovar, asks Congress

    "Shiv bhakt Congress president Rahul Gandhi has left for undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, where he will take the 'parikarma' of Mount Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva, and of Mansarovar lake. The yatra will take around 12 to 15 days, but the exact route cannot be disclosed due to security reasons," he said.

    The Congress leader also accused the BJP of trying to create "hurdles" in the yatra.

    Also Read Rahul Gandhi has an obsession for China: BJP

    The arduous pilgrimage to Mt Kailash, which is considered the abode of Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology and is in the Tibetan Himalayas, is organised every year between June and September.

    On April 26, the plane carrying Gandhi and some others from Delhi to Hubballi airport in Karnataka developed a technical problem and tilted heavily on the left side. The plane dipped steeply with violent shuddering, but soon recovered and landed safely.

    Three days later, on April 29, Gandhi announced during a rally here that he wanted to undertake the pilgrimage.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    kailash mansarovar yatra rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 16:39 [IST]
