Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra slap Sherlyn Chopra with Rs 50 cr defamation case

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 19: Celebrity couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have slapped actress Sherlyn Chopra with Rs 50 crore defamation notice for the allegations she made against them in connection with the porn racket case.

In a press release, the couple called Chopra's allegations as "concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money,"

"Ms Sherlyn Chopra, has committed offences u/s 499, 550, 389 and 195(A), of Indian Penal Code, 1860. We have complete faith in the Indian Judiciary, and we would be initiating civil/criminal proceedings against Ms. Sherlyn Chopra before the competent court of Law, for Justice. We have put a defamation of Rs 50 crore against Sherlyn Chopra," the statement added.

The press release further clarified that Shilpa Shetty is not involved in Kundra's JL Stream app affairs. It added, "It is nothing but an audacious attempt by Ms Sherlyn to drag Ms Shilpa Shetty's name to create unwanted controversy and gain media attention. The allegations are nothing but an afterthought, wherein Ms Sherlyn Chopra, is arraigned as an Accused, in C.R. No. 02/2020, Nodal Cyber Police Station".

A few days ago, Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty at the Juhu Police Station. "I have filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation," she told the media.

Chopra alleged that she was forced to withdraw her earlier complaint and now she took courage to fight the case against them. According to her, Kundra had sexually assaulted her on 27 March at her residence and forced her to do a photoshoot for his JL streaming company.

Raj Kundra was arrested by the cops for his involvement in the pornography racket case. He got bail on 19 September.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 16:32 [IST]