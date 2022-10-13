YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    'Sher' in Himachal: PM Modi flags off 4th Vande Bharat amid chants and cheers | Video

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a warm welcome by people in Himachal Pradesh where he flagged off the fourth Vande Bharat Express on Thursday.

    The crowd chanted 'Modi Modi, Sher Aaya' when he arrived at the railway station. Also many raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans as he waved hands at the people.

    Sher in Himachal: PM Modi flags off 4th Vande Bharat amid chants and cheers | Video
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges greetings of supporters during the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express train, in Una.PTI Photo

    The clip of the public chanting has now gone viral.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura, Una to New Delhi, today.

    PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train from Una railway station to DelhiPM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train from Una railway station to Delhi

    The Prime Minister inspected the train coaches of the Vande Bharat Express and took stock of the onboard facilities. He also inspected the control centre of the locomotive engine of Vande Bharat Express and the Una railway station.

    PM Modi was accompanied by Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Minister of Railways Ashvini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur when he arrived at Amb Andaura Railway Station in Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi indian railways

    Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 13:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X