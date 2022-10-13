'Sher' in Himachal: PM Modi flags off 4th Vande Bharat amid chants and cheers | Video

India reviving tradition of science, along with faith: PM Modi in Ujjain

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a warm welcome by people in Himachal Pradesh where he flagged off the fourth Vande Bharat Express on Thursday.

The crowd chanted 'Modi Modi, Sher Aaya' when he arrived at the railway station. Also many raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans as he waved hands at the people.

The clip of the public chanting has now gone viral.

#WATCH | People raise 'Modi-Modi, Sher Aaya" slogans as they welcomed PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh's Una.



Today in Una, PM Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train, dedicated IIIT Una to the nation and laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park. pic.twitter.com/9R8u0wAOEg — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura, Una to New Delhi, today.

The Prime Minister inspected the train coaches of the Vande Bharat Express and took stock of the onboard facilities. He also inspected the control centre of the locomotive engine of Vande Bharat Express and the Una railway station.

PM Modi was accompanied by Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Minister of Railways Ashvini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur when he arrived at Amb Andaura Railway Station in Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 13:11 [IST]