Sharply dressed VIPs end up in a mess as bridge collapses during inauguration

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 08: Several dignitaries land up in Congo for the inauguration of a bridge. All of them are suited and are dressed sharply.

Just as the organiser cuts the ribbon at the event organised in Kinshasa's Mont-Ngafula district, the bridge collapses as both the handrails breaks. The centre of the bridges slumps into the stream which is a couple of metres below.

Bridge collapses while being commissioned in DR Congo. pic.twitter.com/hIzwKWBx9g — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) September 5, 2022

When the bridge collapses the spectators shouted in apparent glee as the VIPs struggle to get off the wreck. Nobody has been hurt in the incident. The viral video has been verified by Reuters too.

The bridge was trying to commission the commissioners first before they commission it. — Mr T.I 🇬🇭 (@izake_tetteh) September 5, 2022

Good, a taste of their own medicine. 😂😂😂 — Abdul 🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@arn_man016) September 5, 2022

It looked too shabby even before it went down. — Gh-Ame (@TheGhanaianAme1) September 7, 2022

Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 11:42 [IST]