Share your vaccination picture with an interesting tagline and you can win Rs 5,000

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 21: To prevent the growing infection of Corona in the country, the Modi government at the Centre has intensified the vaccination campaign.

At this time, all the citizens above 18 years of age are being vaccinated. In such a situation, the government is now giving you a chance to win 5,000 rupees sitting at home. The person who shares the photo of the vaccine with a good tagline from the government will get a cash prize of Rs 5,000. Let us tell you how you can earn 5 thousand rupees while sitting at home.

Information about this has been given on the official Twitter handle of My Gov India. It has been said in the tweet that if you have recently been vaccinated, then you can motivate millions of people to get vaccinated. Share your vaccinated photo with an interesting tagline and get a chance to win ₹ 5,000!

My Gov India has shared its link on Twitter, where you can share your photo. To share the photo at this link. Every month 10 selected taglines persons will be given Rs 5000 from the government. If you or a member of your family has been vaccinated, share the vaccination picture with a good tagline on the importance of vaccination and motivate people.

To participate in this contest, you must first go to myGov.in portal. Here you have to click on Login to Participate tab. After this, registration details will have to be filled.