Sharad Pawar wasn't briefed properly: Fadnavis on Deshmukh 'alibi'

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Mar 23: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at Uddhav Thackeray-led government over Param Bir Singh's letter row, accusing the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of 'protecting' Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh who has been accused of corruption.

"Sharad Pawar addressed a press conference and said claims made by Param Bir Singh are incorrect as Anil Deshmukh was hospitalised and then quarantined. On February 15, Deshmukh came to Mumbai by a private plane and it was said he was home-quarantined," Fadnavis said.

"I have two schedules. On Feb 17, Anil Deshmukh was at Sahyadri Guest House at 3 pm. On Feb 24, the manifest shows his movement from Residence to Mantralay," he added.

"Between February 15 and 27, Home Minister was home-quarantined and not in isolation. He met several people and officials. The information can be easily accessed," Devendra Fadnavis alleged as he reiterated the demand for the resignation of Anil Deshmukh.