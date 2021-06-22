Sharad Pawar's key opposition meet today amid speculations of third front

New Delhi, June 22: NCP chief Sharad Pawar will host a meeting of leaders from several parties, amid speculation on a possible federal front to take on the BJP.

The meeting has been called to discuss the current scenario in the country and it will be attended by National Conference leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, TMC leader Yashwant Sinha, Sanjay Singh from AAP and D Raja from CPI.

Sanjay Jha, Pawan Verma and Sudheendra Kulkarni will also be present in the meeting.

This is the first time that Pawar will be hosting the meeting. His decision came on a day when he met poll strategist Prashant Kishor for the second time in two weeks.

Confirming the news, Yashwant Sinha later tweeted that Pawar is hosting a meeting of the 'Rashtra Manch', a political action group floated by the former BJP leader in 2018 that targeted the Modi government's policies.

'We shall have a meeting of the Rashtra Manch tomorrow at 4 PM. Sri Sharad Pawar has kindly agreed to host the meeting at his place,' he said.

Besides politicians, eminent people from various fields such as senior advocate KTS Tulsi, former chief election commissioner SY Qureshi, former ambassador KC Singh, lyricist Javed Akhtar, film-maker Pritish Nandy, advocate Colin Gonsalves, filmaker Pritish Nandi and media personalities Karan Thapar and Ashutosh will attend Tuesday's meeting.