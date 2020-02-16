Shaheen Bagh protesters stopped from marching to Amit Shah's home turn back

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 16: The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at Shaheen Bagh have stopped their march to Union home minister Amit Shah's house midway after being denied permission.

The women had started the march around 2 pm, hoping for a dialogue with Amit Shah on the citizenship law. However, they did not have an appointment or the permission for a protest march from the police.

"They (Shaheen Bagh protesters) told us that they wanted to take out a march (to meet HM) but we told them they cannot as they do not have an appointment call from Union Home Minister. We are talking to them and we hope that they will understand," RP Meena, DCP (South East), said according to ANI.

An eight-member delegation of elderly women, popular now as 'Shaheen Bagh dadis', asked the police who had set up barricades for an update on their request for permission to meet Shah. They were stopped after a little distance.

Last week, Shah had said anyone who wants to discuss issues related to the CAA with him can seek time from his office. "(We) will give time within three days," he had said.

The protesters, mainly women, have been staging a sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) for the past two months.