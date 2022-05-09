YouTube
    Shaheen Bagh anti-encroachment drive: Delhi cops will provide security

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 09: The Delhi Police will provide security to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for its anti-encroachment drive at Shaheen Bagh and other places today.

    The drive had been put off earlier at Kalindi Kunj-Jamia Nagar area near Shaheen Bagh and in Sriniwaspuri as there was not enough police force.

    Demolition drive
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The chairman of the SDMC's standing committee (central zone), Rajpal said that they would do their work and the encroachments will be removed from wherever they are.

    "Our workers and officials are ready. Teams and bulldozers have been organized. Encroachments will be removed wherever they are -- be it in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, New Friends Colony or Shaheen Bagh," Rajpal told news agency ANI.

    A Municipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD) truck at Shaheen Bagh area during an anti-encroachment drive, in New Delhi
    A Municipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD) truck at Shaheen Bagh area during an anti-encroachment drive, in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    A 10 day action plan has been prepared to remove encroachments from several areas including Shaheen Bagh.

    Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 12:14 [IST]
