Shah Faesel, Shehla Rashid challenge Article 370 revocation in SC, hearing tomorrow

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 27: Activist Shehla Rashid and former IAS officer who resigned over Kashmir issue, Shah Faesel, have approached the Supreme Court challenging the Union Government's decision to revoke Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Faesal and Rashid's petition would be heard tomorrow.

Both have staunchly opposed the Centre's move of revoking special status accorded to J&K, and also the J&K Reorganization Act, according to which the state would be re-organised into two Union Territories.

Centre made the decision on August 5 and there is heavy presence on security forces in the valley since then. The restrictions are in place which are being slowly lifted. All phone and internet services were stopped and have not been fully restored yet.

Faesal had put out a series of tweets a day before Eid criticising the government. Faesal tweeted that Kashmiris across the world are mourning the illegal annexation of their land.

He was also stopped from leaving the country. He was then placed under house arrest. On August 19, Shah Faesal moved Delhi High Court challenging his detention.

All other similar petitions on the Kashmir issue will also be heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Faesal had resigned from the IAS and started his party J&K People's Movement. Faesal had made the headlines when he became the first Kashmiri to top the IAS examination in 2009.

The ex-civil servant had opposed the government's decision to revoke special status to J&K calling in a 'catastrophic turn in our collective history.'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on August 5 introduced a bill in the Rajya Sabha to revoke the special status of J&K under Article 370. He also moved a resolution to reorganise the state by declaring J&K a union territory, and Ladakh a separate union territory.