Severe cyclonic storm Fani to make landfall at Odisha coast on May 3

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 30: The "severe cyclonic storm" Fani would most likely hit the Odisha coastline by the early morning of May 3, according to latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department.

As per Odisha, Special Relief Commissioner, Bishnupada Sethi, the cyclone will hit Odisha coast in Puri district on 3rd May. All district collectors have been alerted. All cyclone centres are being kept ready, reported news agency.

"There is still some uncertainty about the exact place in Odisha where it would come on to the land. According to its current trajectory, it could be somewhere near Puri. But we can know this better only by tomorrow," he said.

"Cyclonic storm 'FANI' over Southeast and adjoining South west Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 36 h; very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 evening and recurve north-northeastwards towards Odisha Coast," the IMD said on Tuesday.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places over coastal Odisha & adjoining districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh on 3 and 4 May. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over coastal districts of West Bengal on 3 and 4 May," it added.

The weather prediction has prompted the government to put the National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Coast Guard on high alert, officials said.

Indian Naval ships at Visakhapatnam and Chennai are on stand-by to proceed to the most affected areas to undertake Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR), evacuation, logistic support including providing medical aid.

MHA has ordered for advance release of financial assistance of Rs. 1086 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, to their State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to assist them in undertaking preventive and relief measures in response to cyclonic storm.

The IMD has been issuing three hourly bulletins with latest forecast to all the states concerned. The Home Ministry is also in continuous touch with the state governments and the central agencies concerned, the statement said.