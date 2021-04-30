Seven places around the globe where Indian Rupee will make you feel rich

You have just returned from your adventurous Europe trip or from the States and the dismal state of your bank account makes you want to lose hopes on savings and cry. Do not get in a fluster, because here is a list of travel destinations where the Indian currency is quite strong that makes you feel that you own the whole world.

Places where Indian rupee is higher

Country Currency Value Per INR

Cambodia 58.50 KHR

Zimbabwe 4.65 ZWD

Paraguay 89.52 PYG

Laos 124.89 LAK

Colombia 44.99 COP

Sri Lanka 2.52 LKR

Indonesia 204.31 IDR

1. Cambodia

Have you ever thought of watching a sunrise at the Angkor Wat? Now, your thoughts can become reality as Cambodia is one of the best places to visit where the Indian currency value is higher. You can rent a bicycle and spend a few days taking the time to explore the glorious Khmer ruins at Angkor Wat. Visit Siem Reap and party it up in this vibrant city. The Siem Reap night market is also one of the great place for a good bargain.

2. Zimbabwe

Though Zimbabwe's official currency is the US Dollar, the massive inflation rates in the country have made things like food and local sightseeing very inexpensive for the tourist. This makes it one of top exotic places where Indian currency value is higher. Taking advantage of this, plan a trip to see the thundering Victoria Falls. Harare, the capital city, has a vibrant culture, and is teeming with activities for you to try out.

You can also go on a safari in one of Zimbabwe's many national parks such as Victoria Falls, Mana Pool or Hwange, and get up, close and personal with lions, leopards, elephants and hyenas.

3. Paraguay

Immersing yourself in Guarani culture, soccer, and yummy South American food is quite inexpensive. The capital city of Asuncion is a mix of old world charm, historical buildings, and modern restaurants and bars. You should also visit the Palacio de los Lopez at dusk when the lights turn on, and catch a show at the Teatro Municipal. Take a trip to Encarnacion, Paraguay's "Capital de Carnaval", 370 km from Asuncion. The attractive city's river beach is a huge draw, making it a perfect getaway to unwind in. Encarnacion is also the base for visiting the famous Jesuit reducciones of Trinidad and Jesus. Flights to Paraguay from India are upwards of INR.1,00,000. However, one may be able to land a cheaper deal if the bookings are well in advance.

4. Laos

As you step into Vientiane, the capital city, it is very hard for the tourists to miss the warmth and friendliness that the place exudes. It can be seen that Laos has amazing Buddhist temples, lush countryside and lip-smacking food, with half the tourist rush of Thailand.

The Bokeo Nature Reserve at Huay Xai is the tourist spot, thanks to its Gibbon Experience. This area is also home to diverse wildlife including clouded leopards, black-crested gibbons, and tigers.

5. Colombia

Colombia can be one of the cheapest places to visit in your list. With quaint cobble stoned towns seeped in colonial charm, the mighty Andes standing tall, virgin Caribbean coasts, mysterious Amazonian jungles and cryptic ruins all rolled into one, Colombia is a treasure trove for a passionate traveller. Visit a coffee plantation in Fusagasuga, 1.5 hours away, as a day trip from the city.

6. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, a charming neighbour of India, is a very attractive option and a sought-after place for Indian travellers. It can be seen that Colombo is no longer just a stop over before venturing into the charming hill country or the cultural triangle. Take a few days to explore the capital city's treasures. You can walk around the quaint Dutch Hospital precinct with its chic cafes and bars, shop at Barefoot, and bargain at Pettah market. Having enough time, make sure to visit the as-yet unexplored East - Uppuveli and Nilaveli, little coastal towns that are nothing like the booming resorts in the western coast, but have a charm that is unmatched.

7. Indonesia

Indonesia is one of the places where you can find a perfect mix of sandy beaches, lush paddy fields, mysterious temples with scintillating architecture, rejuvenating massages that make you forget all your worries, the Komodo dragon, active volcanoes that you can climb and world-class water sports facilities. Indonesia is one of the places that has a value for money vacation that has everything you have ever dreamed of.