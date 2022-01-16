Setback for TMC, Lourenco quits TMC a month after joining party

YouTube
    Panaji, Jan 16: A month after quitting the Congress and joining the Trinamool Congress, former Goa MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco on Sunday quit the Mamata Banerjee-led party, the move coming a few weeks ahead of Assembly polls in the state scheduled for February 14.

    Image credit: @ReginaldoGoa

    Reginaldo was MLA from Curtorim and was working president of Goa Congress when he quit the party and the state Assembly in December. He did not give any reason in the letter that he sent to Banerjee informing her about his decision to leave TMC.

    Meanwhile, BJP-turned-Congress leader Micheal Lobo invited Lourenco to return to the Congress. Lourenco could not be contacted for comment.

