Serving Navy officer arrested for leaking information to retired officers; high-level probe ordered

New Delhi, Oct 26: A serving Indian Navy officer and two retired officers have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation for allegedly leaking confidential information pertaining to the modernisation of a Kilo-class submarine, ANI reports.

Sources from the government have told ANI that the serving officer and two others were arrested last month and a high-level probe under a Vice Admiral and Rear Admiral is ordered to investigate the leak of information.

The five-member team is parallelly probing the case to gather any other possible information leaks while also suggesting ways to prevent such incidents in the future.

"After getting inputs from agencies concerned, the CBI arrested a serving Navy officer of the rank of Commander (Lt Col equivalent in Army) who is currently posted in Mumbai for passing on unauthorised information related to the Kilo-class submarine modernisation project to retired officers," the news agency quotes sources as saying.

The central investigating agency has questioned several others who were in touch with the arrested officers and top brass of the government and agencies looking after the national security are being given a briefing about the investigations.

The probe agencies have been keeping an eye on a large number of ex-servicemen officers from all three services and more arrests are possible, sources claimed.

The hardware and data accessed by the arrested officer are under scanner as the investigating officers to find out more about the possibility of the information getting leaked to external agencies.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 16:36 [IST]