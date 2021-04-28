YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    coronavirus Corona vaccine

    Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla gets 'Y' category security cover

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 28: Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla has been accorded 'Y' category security across India by the CRPF in view of "potential threats" to the businessman, involved in the production of one of the COVID-19 vaccines in India, the Union government officials said on Wednesday.

    Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla gets Y category security cover

    The Central government decision came after Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Prakash Kumar Singh had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 16 requesting security for Poonawalla.

    According to officials, the protection has been given in view of "potential threats" to Poonawalla. Armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be with him every time he travels to any part of the country, they said and added that the 'Y' security cover will entail a posse of about 4-5 armed commandos with him.

    Govt asks Serum, Bharat Biotech to cut price of Covid vaccines: ReportGovt asks Serum, Bharat Biotech to cut price of Covid vaccines: Report

    Covishield, one of the two COVID-19 vaccines used in India's COVID-19 vaccination programme, is being manufactured by SII. The other vaccine being used in the country is Covaxin made by Bharat Biotech. In this letter, Singh had stated that Poonawalla has been getting threats from various groups regarding the COVID-19 vaccine supplies.

    In this letter, Singh also said, "we are working shoulder to shoulder to fight against COVID-19 pandemic with the Government of India under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji.

    MORE coronavirus NEWS

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 21:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X